Hobbyists to take to the skies over Berryton

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Hobbyists from across Northeast Kansas will take to the skies over Berryton on June 17.

The Blue Sky Aerodome will play host to the Northeast Kansas Blue Sky Squadron air show.

Remote controlled planes will take flight at the ends of hobbyists from cities like Topeka and Lawrence.

The model planes will depart the airfield beginning at 9:00 a.m.

A $10.00 entry fee will be charged if you wish to participate in the flight.

A picnic lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for $5.00 in the afternoon.

The event is free to the public and will take place at 4535 SE 69th & Paulen Road.