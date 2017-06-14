Kansas lawmakers react to shooting at Virginia congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Multiple Kansas lawmakers are reacting following a shooting Wednesday morning just outside Washington.

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments.

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) tweeted that he is ok following the shooting. Marshall and Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) are both on the baseball team. A spokesperson said Yoder was not there and unclear if Marshall was at practice.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the shooting and was praying for all impacted.

“Today and every day I am thankful for the efforts of the United States Capitol Police and all who work to keep those who serve in Congress and our staff safe.”

A spokeswoman for U.S. Senator Pat Roberts confirmed with KSNT News that he was not at the practice.

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) released the following statement to KSNT News following the shooting.

“My prayers go out to Congressman Steve Scalise and his family, my Republican colleagues, staffers, and our Capitol police officers involved in this morning’s shooting. Thank you to our first responders for securing the area and keeping others safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story