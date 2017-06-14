KSHSAA member schools vote in favor of classification proposals

Courtesy: KSHSAA

TOPEKA, Kan. – In accordance with a memo and ballot mailed May 3, 2017, the voting on two proposals to reclassify KSHSAA member schools has now been completed. For the proposal to reclassify member schools in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in football, 215 schools voted in favor and 73 schools voted in opposition. For the proposal to reclassify member schools in all activities except football, 207 schools voted in favor and 145 schools voted in opposition.

Based on 288 member schools, the proposal to reclassify member schools in football classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A needed 145 votes to pass. That requirement has been met and the proposal has been adopted. Accordingly, the change to Classification of Senior High Schools Rule 5, Section 2, Article 1, and the change to Football (Boys) Rule 35, Section 2, Article 3 approved by the Board of Directors in April by a vote of 56-11, will become effective with the September 2017 football classifications, for competition in the 2018-19 football cycle.

Based on 352 member schools, the proposal to reclassify member schools in all activities except football needed 177 votes to pass. That requirement has been met and the proposal has been adopted. Accordingly, the change to Classification of Senior High Schools Rule 5, Section 2, Article 1, approved by the Board of Directors in April by a vote of 52-15, will become effective with the September 2018 classifications, for competition in the 2018-19 school year.

Voting results were as follows:

Football Classification

Yes = 215 No = 73 (No Votes = 36, Abstain = 37)

Class 4A

Yes = 48 No = 16 (No Votes = 13, Abstain = 3)

Class 3A

Yes = 52 No = 12 (No Votes = 8, Abstain = 4)

Class 2A

Yes = 51 No = 13 (No Votes = 7, Abstain = 6)

Class 1A

Yes = 64 No = 32 (No Votes = 8, Abstain = 24)

The Proposal was approved.

Annual Classification (All Activities Except Football)

Yes = 207 No = 145 (No Votes = 108, Abstain = 37)

Class 6A

Yes = 14 No = 18 (No Votes = 15, Abstain = 3)

Class 5A

Yes = 19 No = 13 (No Votes = 9, Abstain = 4)

Class 4A

Yes = 47 No = 17 (No Votes = 16, Abstain = 1)

Class 3A

Yes = 50 No = 14 (No Votes = 11, Abstain = 3)

Class 2A

Yes = 46 No = 18 (No Votes = 13, Abstain = 5)

Class 1A

Yes = 31 No = 65 (No Votes = 44, Abstain = 21)

The Proposal was approved.

KSHSAA Handbook Rule 5, Section 2, Article 1 and Rule 35, Section 2, Article 3 will be modified as follows:

Rule 5

CLASSIFICATION OF SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS

Section 2: Senior High Regulations

Art. 1: All member senior high schools shall be divided into six Classes—6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A. Class 6A shall include the thirty-two (32) thirty-six (36) high schools with the largest enrollments; Class 5A the next thirty-two (32) thirty six (36); 4A the next sixty-four (64) thirty-six (36); 3A the next sixty-four (64); 2A the next sixty-four (64); and Class 1A, the remainder.

FOOTBALL EXCEPTION: Classifications, for the purpose of determining district football assignments, shall be based on the total enrollment in the school’s ninth, tenth and eleventh grades as submitted to the KSHSAA on the date established by state statute for official enrollment. (Exception: See Note in Article 3 below for football classification procedure for USD #207 and USD #453.)

For the purpose of district football, utilizing this exception, member schools will be classified as follows:

Class 6A: 32 largest member schools playing 11-Man football

Class 5A: 32 next largest member schools playing 11-Man football

Class 4A: 64 32 next largest member schools playing 11-Man football will be split equally into Division I & Division II

Class 3A: 64 48 next largest member schools playing 11-Man football

Class 2A: 48 next largest member schools playing 11-Man football

Class 2-1A: All other member schools playing 11-Man football

8-Man: participating schools will be assigned to two separate Divisions, as established by the Executive Board

NOTE: For 8-Man district football participation, assignments shall be limited to those schools with a maximum enrollment of 100 students in grades 9, 10 and 11. (See Rule 35-2-3, Football.)

Schools not requesting a football district assignment will have their position filled in each category by the next school moving up in enrollment.

Class 1A Exception: Class 1A schools shall compete in two separate divisions in volleyball, basketball and scholars bowl for postseason and KSHSAA state championship competition.

Following annual classification and determination of schools assigned to Class 1A, the half of the schools with the larger enrollments will be assigned to Division I and the half with smaller enrollments will be assigned to Division II. If Class 1A has an odd number of schools, Division I will be assigned one more school than Division II.

Class 4A Exception: Class 4A schools shall compete in two separate divisions for postseason and KSHSAA state championship competition in the following activities: football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball.

Following the annual classification and determination of schools assigned to Class 4A, the half of the schools with the larger enrollments will be assigned to Division I and the half of the schools with the smaller enrollment will be assigned to Division II. If Class 4A has an odd number of schools, Division I will be assigned one more school than Division II.

Rule 35

FOOTBALL (Boys)

Section 2: Senior High Regulations

Art. 3: The Executive Board shall arrange for a district system of playoffs for four Classes (4A Div. I, 4A Div. II, 3A, 2A and 1A) in 11-Man, as well as for two championships in 8-Man football (two divisions). Classes 6A, and 5A and 4A will not be placed in districts. For 8-Man district football participation, assignments shall be limited to those schools with a maximum enrollment of 100 students in grades 9, 10 and 11.