Local man recovering in hospital after Jefferson County crash

NORTONVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Silver Lake man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1993 Chrysler Concorde was heading southeast on U.S. Highway 59 near K-4 Highway Tuesday morning when a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northeast on K-4 when the Chrysler failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Toyota.

KHP said the Toyota rollover multiple times after being struck.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Tomas Zachary Subelka, 35, of Nortonville, who did not receive any injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Jamie Paul Johnson, 32, of Silver Lake, who was taken to St. Francis with injuries.

KHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

