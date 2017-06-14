Memorial services set for Patsy Terrell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A memorial service is scheduled to take place this Saturday for a Kansas lawmaker who passed away.

According to Davidson Funeral Home a memorial service will take place for Patsy Terrell on Saturday, June 17, at Morrow Funeral Home in La Center, Kentucky from 10 a.m. to noon with the service at noon.

Terrell, a Kansas Representative, (D-Hutchinson) was found dead in her hotel room on June 7, 2017. Police tell KSNT News the death was due to natural causes.

A visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, Kansas. That will be followed by a memorial service and celebration of life at noon.

According to her obituary, Patsy was an avid supporter of the Smallville Comicon, which is occurring the same day as the Hutchinson service. Comicon participants who wish to are welcome to attend the service in their costumes.

She was born in Paducah, Kentucky and a resident of Hutchinson, Kansas for 33 years.

In lieu of flowers, A memorial fund for Ballard Memorial High School will be established in her honor. Details of that fund will follow at a later time. Details of a memorial fund based in Hutchinson will follow at a later date.

In a document she left behind for her lifelong friend Greg Holmes, she left behind five possible epitaphs that he could use at the time of her passing. Among them:

“Lived Fully. Laughed Loudly. Gave generously. Gone.”

“Lived, Laughed and Loved. Continuing that elsewhere.”

“Lived fully every day. No regrets now.”

“The journey continues … It has been magical.”

“A magical journey so far … no regrets.”

To read her full obituary CLICK HERE