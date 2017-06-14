Nutritionists warn Kansans about high sugar amounts in juice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The USDA reports that an average cup of juice contains 23 grams of sugar. The American Heart Association recommends only 25 grams of sugar per day for women and 36 grams for men. Based on this recommendation, one cup of juice is already almost at your daily sugar limit.

Topeka Hy-Vee Dietitian, Amber Groeling said juice is a concentrated source of sugar.

“Even though it’s natural sugar, it still doesn’t help with the fiber and extra vitamins that you would get from eating a whole piece of fruit.”

People with diabetes should be extra careful when drinking juice. New research shows, kids should also refrain from drinking too much of this childhood staple.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics just came out with recommendations, for when it’s best recommended to introduce juice into a child’s diet. It used to be 6 months, but now experts are saying to hold off until at least 12 months. Even at 12 months the recommendation is still to keep it at just 2 ounces, up until the age of 4,” said Groeling.

For anyone who doesn’t want to entirely give up juice, there are some good alternatives that can keep you satisfied.

“Water of course is the best way to hydrate and if you’re concerned that they’re not going to like water you can gradually ween them off juice. So start by going half and half. 50 percent juice and 50 percent water; continuing to add more water to where it’s literally just a splash to flavor it. Or even try using the fruit infused water where you are adding fresh fruit to it, or lemons and limes to help flavor your water that way,” said Groeling.

For anyone still wanting juice in their diet, nutritionists recommend choosing options that are 100 percent juice and are vitamin d and calcium fortified.