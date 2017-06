TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Search and dive teams are searching for a man that may have drowned at Lake Perry near Slough Creek.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT News that they received a call around 8:20 p.m. about the possible drowning of a white male believed to be in his early 20s.

Herrig said friends told authorities the man did not come out of the water after retrieving a ball that had gone into the lake.

This a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.