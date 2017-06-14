President Trump says Scalise shooter is dead

By Published:
Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition.”

Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

Trump says he has spoken to Rep. Steve Scalise’s wife, Jennifer, to offer his support to the family.

Trump calls Scalise, the House majority whip, a very good friend and says he is a fighter and a patriot.

Trump offers his own prayers to the Scalise family, and says the entire world is also praying for them.

 

