Storm chances rumble back into Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking more summer-like weather as Spring 2017 comes winding down. The first day of summer is next Tuesday, June 20th. Until then, our days get longer and longer and seemingly hotter and hotter. As we alluded to earlier in the week, rain chances are rumbling back into our forecast, but they won’t do much to break this hot/humid stretch of weather. In fact, high temperatures will stay in the 90s each and every day through Saturday!

Speaking of rain chances – we’re tracking a weather-maker in the High Plains that will spark some showers/storms over our area later today. The time-frame we’re watching is after 4pm. Recent computer models suggest MOST of the thunderstorm activity misses Northeast Kansas…to the east. In fact, the ‘SLIGHT RISK’ area has been moved east…into Missouri. The best chance for a passing shower/storm will be around dinnertime, across the eastern counties – that’s any place near I-35 and along/east of US-75. More impressive rounds of showers/storms are expected late Thursday night and again on Friday and Saturday. We’ve increased those chances for 30% to 40% and will continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days. As is always the case this time of the year, keeping the forecast on a day-by-day basis is a good idea. Stay tuned.

Despite the increasing rain chances later this week (and early this weekend), high temperatures will remain in the 90s. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming and it’s up to 84°. The reason we bring this up is to provide some context to just how hot it’s been lately. No, we’re not breaking records but there’s no question summer has arrived early! This stretch of heat and humidity will break, but not for several more days. Sunday looks to be the first day of ‘relief’ – and ironically we’re forecasting a high temperature, matching that seasonal standard of 84°. In other words, we’re ‘cooling’ back down to normalcy. The rain chances will fizzle out by Sunday and allow for another stretch of quiet and tranquil weather to move in, to close out Spring 2017. Expect highs in the middle 80s under wall-to-wall sunshine, as we start summer next Tuesday!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

