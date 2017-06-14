Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by pickup in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was flown by air ambulance to an area trauma center after suffering critical injuries from being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Louisiana Street. Officers were sent to the north intersection of 18th Street and Louisiana Street at 7:55 a.m. where they located the injured woman in the area.

Police said early investigation into the matter indicates that a 1994 Ford F150, driven by a 20-year-old female was southbound on Louisiana Street when it struck the female pedestrian who was crossing the street westbound.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this incident according to police. No further information has been released at this time.