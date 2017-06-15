Adopt-A-Pet: June 15, 2017

It’s already Thursday and that means the work week is almost over! It also means your favorite segment is back – Adopt-A-Pet! Our first furry friend up this week is Rufus, the black lab mix! Rufus is four years old and he loves to play with his squeaky toys. He also really enjoys going on walks and getting some time to play outdoors. Rufus is a special needs dog that needs a patient family – willing to help him face some medical obstacles.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor over at the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS), says, “He has a couple of seizures here at the shelter. So, we just want to tell adopters to give him time to adjust and talk to your veterinarian for more specific care. But overall, he’s just a very nice boy that enjoys life and loves to play, so come see him. He’s a good boy!”

We all know the old adage – ‘Life is not about how fast you run or how high you climb – it’s about how high you bounce!’ Any Winnie The Pooh fans out there? Okay, well if you haven’t guessed it already – our first feline friend of the week is Tigger! He’s a two year old orange tiger kitty that was brought into Helping Hands as a stray. Tigger is probably one of the friendliest cats you’ll ever meet.

He gets along great with other cats, dogs, kangaroos and honey-eating yellow bears. Tigger is so sweet, just waiting to meet his purrr-fect family.

Last but certainly not least is Stella, a gorgeous pit bull mix. Stella is five years old and loves to give kisses. She also loves to play fetch and explore trails. Stella is a little shy when you first meet her, but she’s super sweet once she warms up to you. Sadly – she’s been at helping hands for two months now and is eagerly waiting to meet a loving family. HHHS is actually running a couple of specials through the end of the month too. Stella and any other pit bull will only cost you $75 to adopt. Normal adoption fees are $150. If you’re like KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis, and love cats, there’s a deal for you as well! All cats have an adoption fee of only $25 through June 30th.

No animal should be left abandoned and together we can clear the animal shelters all across Northeast Kansas. You can get the adoption process started on any of these lovable animals you saw today over at HHHS. Until next week – give your pets some extra lovin’!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert