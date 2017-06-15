Body found at rest stop along I-135

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Harvey County officials, a body was found in a vehicle at a rest stop on I-135 north of Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the body is of a woman, believed to be in her mid 30s, who had been reported missing from Newton.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said Newton Police Chief Eric Murphy came to check on the vehicle today as a follow-up from when one of his officers ran a tag on the vehicle Tuesday night. The tag came back to a missing woman that was last seen in Newton on Friday.

When Murphy arrived to the scene, he found the missing woman dead in the driver’s seat of the car.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Newton police, Newton fire and KHP spent the past several hours investigating.

Right now, Sheriff Gay said they have more questions than answers.

“We really don’t have any idea what caused the death, we’ll be doing an autopsy relatively soon,” said Gay. “We don’t know if it was natural causes, if it was suspicious.”

Gay said one of the officers on the scene estimates that the body had been in the car for up to 48 hours.

He also said they know who the person is and have notified a majority of the family but are not releasing the age and name of the woman at this time.