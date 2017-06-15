Fly back in time in the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Fly back to the roaring 20’s in the world’s first mass produced Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is in Topeka between June 15 and June 18 to show what flying in luxury use to be like. The Tri-Motor in Topeka is the NC9645 model and was in service from 1929 until 1954.

“There’s a lot of people that are interested in aviation history and this plane certainly has got a lot of history to it,” said pilot Bill Sleeper.

You can get more information on how to fly in this 1929 Tri-Motor aircraft this weekend by clicking here. Flight rates are $75 for an adult and $50 for children.

Just a casual day at work flying over the capital pic.twitter.com/Gfb8YNsuir — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) June 15, 2017

Pilot Bill and I ready for take off on the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/2dOLHG6Jjl — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) June 15, 2017