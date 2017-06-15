Fly back in time in the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft

By Published:
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft is in Topeka between June 15 and June 18 to show what riding in luxury use to be like.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Fly back to the roaring 20’s in the world’s first mass produced Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is in Topeka between June 15 and June 18 to show what flying in luxury use to be like. The Tri-Motor in Topeka is the NC9645 model and was in service from 1929 until 1954.

“There’s a lot of people that are interested in aviation history and this plane certainly has got a lot of history to it,” said pilot Bill Sleeper.

You can get more information on how to fly in this 1929 Tri-Motor aircraft this weekend by clicking here. Flight rates are $75 for an adult and $50 for children.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s