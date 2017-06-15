Friends and family mourning teen who drowned at Lake Perry

PERRY, Kan (KSNT) – Friends and family of a teen who drowned at Lake Perry Wednesday night are devastated. Crews recovered the body of 19-year-old Adam Perkins Thursday morning. Witnesses told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the Grantville teen went missing Wednesday night after jumping into the water after a ball that had fallen in.

“Right now i feel like I’m in a nightmare, that it’s not real. Adam was amazing. He had a huge heart,” said Patrice Kelley.

Kelley has been friends with Adam’s mother for years and watched him grow up. Now she can’t help but think of the last time she saw him alive.

“He was pulling into my driveway the other day. Just being goofy and yelling Hi Aunt Trice,” said Kelley.

Now Adam’s family is reeling at the thought of a future without him and their friends are doing anything they can to help.

Kelley has established Go Fund Me to help the family with funeral expenses. Another friend of the family, Jaclyn Hackathorn, created a Sign Up Genius page for people to sign up to donate things Adam’s family. The list includes everything from food, so they don’t have to cook to tissues.

“We’ve also included items such as paper towels and paper plates and toilet paper and trash bags… just things the family shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Hackathorn.

Both Kelley and Hackathorn have kids Adam’s age and have visited Perry Lake for years. His passing is a stark reminder of how quickly things can change.

“You just think of how many times have we been swimming there and jumping off of the docks and how it could be your kid as easy as Adam,” said Hackathorn.