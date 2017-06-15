Hot and humid weather continues, more storms ahead

We’re tracking the hottest day of the week, as high temperatures soar into the middle/upper 90s this afternoon. Humidity levels aren’t really dropping either. So, expect a HEAT INDEX above 100° later today. Stay cool and refreshed as best as you can! As promised, the weather pattern has loosened up a bit over the last day or so – welcoming back storm chances into Northeast Kansas. Yesterday’s forecast was all the proof you need, that not even locally heavy rain can break this recent stretch of hot and humid weather. Despite the rain yesterday morning – highs still warmed into the lower 90s by the afternoon. Temps will eventually cool down, but not for several more days.

Let’s talk about a few more storms chances looming this week. Most of today will be dry, but another round of showers and storms looks to fire up after 4pm. Severe weather is not likely, but small hail and heavy rain are. Just like yesterday, it won’t rain everywhere – so keep checking back as we take this late spring forecast hour-by-hour. Expect more sunshine for Friday and Saturday, but storm chances will be likely during the evening and overnight hours both of those days. In such a chaotic thunderstorm pattern, it’s still too early to pinpoint the precise location and intensity of those potential storms, but we’ll keep our eyes on the skies through the weekend – so you can keep those outdoor plans. As of right now, MOST of the weekend rain chances look to happen late at night or early in the morning. Again, the timing can slide a little bit and we’ll be on top of those changes…for you. Fully expect highs in the lower/middle 90s on Friday and Saturday with lots of daytime sunshine and humidity. In other words, a pretty persistent forecast heading into the last weekend in Spring 2017.

As we alluded to before, temps will eventually cool down. Father’s Day will actually be the coolest day of the week! We’re tracking highs in the lower/middle 80s on Sunday under a ‘mix of sun and clouds.’ Ironically, temps around 84° are not ‘cool’ – they’re actually seasonal, as 84° is our average high temperature for this time for the year. So, we’re just ‘cooling’ back down to reality for mid-June. The first day of summer is next Tuesday and it will be a picture perfect summer solstice across Northeast Kansas! We’re looking at wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to kick off the brand new season! As you can probably guess, temperatures will warm back up heading into the middle part of next week. In fact, highs will soar into the 90s (once again) by next Wednesday. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as new computer models come in, but generally expect a 7-Day forecast that will look and feel a lot like our recent weather has…very summer-like. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this week’s storms rumble in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert