Kansas regents approve state university tuition rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday approved tuition rates for each of the six state universities in Kansas for the 2017-2018 academic year.

According to the Board of Regents, the majority of increases range from 2.5%-2.9% for undergraduate resident and non-resident students, with the exception of the University of Kansas Compact Rate (5.5% increase) and students attending the University of Kansas Medical Center (5.0%). Tuition rates will also increase from 2.5%-2.9% for both resident and non-resident graduate students at the majority of universities, with the exception being students attending Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (0%), and students attending the University of Kansas Medical Center (5.0%).

Based on the tuition rates approved today, it is projected that approximately $736 million will be raised from tuition revenues this upcoming year.