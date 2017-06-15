Lake Perry drowning victim identified as 19-year-old Grantville man

Related Coverage Body recovered following drowning at Perry Lake

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jefferson County officials have identified the person who drowned in Lake Perry Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Adam Perkins, 19, of Grantville.

Search and dive teams recovered Perkins body Thursday morning.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT News that they received the call around 8:20 p.m. about a possible drowning of a man believed to be in his early twenties.

Herrig said friends told authorities Perkins did not come out of the water after retrieving a ball that had gone into the lake.

“They were just hanging out having a good time in the water, said Herrig. “Just spending the warm day out at Perry Lake.

