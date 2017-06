TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a stabbing near Topeka Boulevard and Harrison Street Thursday night.

Police tell KSNT News a man stabbed another man around 8:20 p.m. The victim made his way down the street to the Kwik Shop on North Topeka Blvd. Employees then called police.

Officers on scene say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the man they say is responsible.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.