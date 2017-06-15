Memorial services set for recent Topeka murder victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services have been set for a Topeka woman who was found dead last week in Topeka.

According to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, Viviana Vazquez Alcantar, 33, of Topeka, will lie in state at the funeral home located at 800 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Funeral service for Alcantar are still pending at this time and a burial is expected to be held at a later date in Mexico.

According to her obituary, Viviana was born in Suchiate Chiapas, Mexico in 1984. She was an employee of Southwest Janitorial Services and a mother of three.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home to help the family with expenses .

Last week Topeka police had been looking for Vazquez since after they say she was taken against her will by 38-year-old Pedro Enriquez. They said Enriquez is Vazquez’s estranged husband. They were engaged in an argument before he took her.

On Thursday, June 8, police responded to the area of SW 1st and Marshall on a body that had been found. Police identified the body as Viviana Vazquez.

Police tell KSNT News Enriquez has ties to Mexico and may attempt to leave the United States to avoid capture. He were last seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Anyone with information call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.