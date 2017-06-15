Students get chance to see cops in different setting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chase Middle School is hosting 6th and 7th grade students and law enforcement officers this week for SRO Camp.

SRO (School Resource Officer) Camp is a partnership between Topeka Public Schools and the Topeka Police Department during the summer to give students and officers a fun way to get to know one another.

Going into middle school and high school, some students will encounter school resource officers for the first time, which could be jarring.

“It’s getting them used to seeing police officers, for them to understand we’re just people like them, we just have a job to do, and we have a lot of fun with them,” said SRO Jeremy Leithoff.

Officers show students what it’s like being in law enforcement in addition to stressing the importance of wearing a seatbelt and distracted driving.

The camp includes demonstrations from various police department units and the Kansas Highway Patrol as well as trips to the county jail and fire department.

“Come school time those kids remember you, they notice you, they come up to you and want to talk to you, and you get to talk about all the different fun stuff we have going on.”