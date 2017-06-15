Topeka man sentenced to 14 years in child slaying

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man who was charged in the death of a 14-month-old was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Michael Guerrero, 28, pleaded no contest on April 17 to charges of reckless aggravated battery and reckless second-degree murder of the child. A charge of aggravated endangering of a child was dismissed.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Gagay said Guerrero the sentence is with a 36 month post-release supervision. He will be required to register under the provisions of KORA for a period of 15 years after beign released from prison.

A police affidavit says Guerrero called 911 in June 2015 saying the child was choking on a french fry and that he was trying to save her by shaking her, giving her blows on the back and attempting CPR. The child was taken to a hospital with bruising and died three days later.

A Children’s Mercy Hospital official says CPR couldn’t have caused that much bruising on a child.

The Associated Press contributed to this story