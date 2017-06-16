Big, fast boats causing contention on Lake of the Ozarks

The Associated Press Published:
(KSNT Photo/Brian Dulle)

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Bigger boats driving at higher speeds are causing rocky waters on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Kansas City Star reports the issue isn’t new on the lake but residents and others say the problems have grown along with the wakes left behind by the speeding, larger boats.

Some landowners and business owners complain the large wakes repeatedly cause expensive damage to docks and the shoreline, as well as reducing the peacefulness of the lake.

Because the damage comes from the wave, not the boat itself, state patrol troopers cannot issue tickets.

Rep. David Wood, whose district includes lake property, says it’s difficult to reach a compromise between those who want to limit boat sizes and marina dealers and other who have invested in larger boats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s