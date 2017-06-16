Federal disaster declaration approved for Kansas winter storm damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump has granted Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s request for a federal disaster declaration for 27 Kansas counties affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, straight-line winds and flooding that struck the state April 28 through May 3.

Brownback submitted his request on May 31.

Counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for public assistance funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. It also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.