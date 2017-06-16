GM’s Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; layoffs planned

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 21, 2008, file photo, the Chevy Cobalt moves on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant Thursday Aug. 21, 2008. in Lordstown, Ohio. The U.S. governments auto safety watchdog likely is looking into whether General Motors was slow to report problems that led to a massive small-car recall and 13 deaths. Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — General Motors’ Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, plans to eliminate one of three production shifts in late September.

Plant spokeswoman Mary Padilla said Friday the changes will result in layoffs but she was not sure of the specific number of employees who will be affected.

The plant currently employs more than 3,000 people.

The Kansas City Star reports the decision was prompted by declining demand for mid-sized cars. The Fairfax plant manufactures the midsize Chevy Malibu.

The announcement comes two days after General Motors announced the plant would extend its summer shutdown from two weeks to five due in part to decreased sales of the Malibu. Sales through May were down 30 percent from a year earlier, and the company has a surplus of the vehicles.

