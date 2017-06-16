Hot days, evening storms into Dad’s Weekend

We’re tracking another nice ‘pool day’ all across Northeast Kansas, as the final full week of Spring 2017 comes to a close. Your forecast remains on repeat today and again tomorrow. We’re hot and humid, with wall-to-wall sunshine during the day – then we battle strong/severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. You guessed it, we’re looking at another ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe weather today…and tomorrow. Expect highs in the lower/middle 90s through Saturday, before slightly cooler weather funnels in for Father’s Day.

Let’s talk about the storm chances over the next couple of days. The forecast looks eerily similar to yesterday. We’re just hot and humid during the day, but by the evening hours, strong storms will pop-up and form a line – moving northwest to southeast across our neck of the woods. Locally heavy rain, high winds and large hail look to be the primary severe weather threats…again. We cannot rule of the chance of a brief tornado either – but the overall tornado chance for Northeast Kansas in less than 5%. The time-frame we’re looking at – might be running a little bit later than yesterday. Storms won’t move into our area until after 6pm. We still expect the line of storms to be completely through the south/east counties by midnight. We’ll clear things out from there and then do it all over again Saturday afternoon/evening. The timing for Saturday can still change, but we’re watching anytime after 4pm for more storms to bubble up. Once those rumble through (prior to midnight) we’ll have a couple hours of rain-free time before ’round two’ rushes in during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. That secondary round will likely NOT be severe. If you’re up late on Saturday night or up early on Sunday, expect a general widespread rain. Most computer models have that last ‘hoorah’ out of here by 8am on Sunday. Of course, things can change as these thunderstorm chances are volatile and predicated on a lot of factors. As is always the case this time of the year – we’ll keep the forecast on a day-by-day basis, tweaking things as we deem necessary. Stay tuned.

Sunday is Father’s Day and the weather couldn’t be better for all of the Dad’s out there. After a lingering round of rain early (prior to 8am) – skies will gradually clear, unveiling cooler weather. Compared to the 90s we’ve had this week – we’re cooling down in a major way. However, compared to our average high (84°) – we’re just falling back to reality. Expect highs in the lower/middle 80s on Saturday afternoon – right where they should be for this time of the year. This, of course, means daytime temps will be in the comfy 70s most of Father’s Day – perfect weather to hit the fishing lakes or play a round or two of golf! We’ll keep the sunshine streak going into early next week too. The final day of Spring 2017 is Monday and we’ll end the season on a solid, warmer note. Expect highs bouncing back into the upper 80s under bountiful blue skies by Monday afternoon! Tuesday is the first day of summer (the longest day of the year) and it will FEEL a bit more like this past week. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with another round of showers/storms expect late in the day. Time just continues to fly by!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert