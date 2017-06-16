Jayci Stone tabbed as K-State WBB assistant coach



MANHATTAN, Kansas (K-State Sports) – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced today the addition of Jayci Stone as an assistant coach on his 2017-18 coaching staff. Stone is a 2008 Kansas State graduate and worked with Mittie previously at TCU.

“I am glad to have Jayci Stone back as part of our staff,” said Mittie. “She has done an excellent job of continuing her development as a coach and recruiter. As a Kansas native, she understands this region and the culture of Kansas State and our program.”

Stone spent the previous two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, where she was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Ladyjacks. During the two seasons, Stone aided the program to a 43-20 record and an appearance in the 2017 Women’s Basketball Invitational.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Coach Mitte and his staff,” said Stone about her addition to the program. “Growing up in western Kansas, K-State and its tradition of success always has held a special place in my heart. I am honored to have the opportunity to help contribute to their continuation.”

Prior to her time at Stephen F. Austin, Stone was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern Utah. In 2014-15, she helped coach the Thunderbirds to a 13-15 record as a member of the Big Sky Conference while organizing the signing of eight players in the 2015 class.

In her first stint on one of Mittie’s coaching staffs, Stone served in a number of roles at TCU during her three seasons in Fort Worth including: video coordinator, director of operations and interim assistant coach. Her responsibilities in these roles included scouting, overseeing academic affairs, organizing team travel and assisting with youth camps, all while helping the Horned Frogs to a nine-win turnaround (18-14) in their second season in the Big 12.

Stone also has coaching experience at Hutchinson Community College (2009-11), Frank Phillips College (2008-09) and Alaska-Anchorage (2007).

Her collegiate playing career includes stops at Colby Community College, New Mexico State and Alaska-Anchorage. Overall between the three schools, she helped her team amass an 85-37 record.

Stone graduated from Kansas State in 2008 as a social sciences major with an emphasis in physical education and history. She received her masters in liberal arts from TCU in 2013.

In addition to the hiring of Stone, Mittie also adjusted his coaching staff for the 2017-18 season. Chris Carr has assumed an assistant coach role, while Ebony Gilliam will serve the program as the coordinator of recruiting operations.

K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 50th season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ 18-game home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit http://www.kstatesports.com/tickets. For the 50th season in program history, fans can purchase two general admission season tickets for only $50, a savings of more than $100.

For the 2017-18 season, K-State returns six letter winners from the 2016-17 squad that reached the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and secured 23 wins. Overall, K-State returns 72 percent of its assists, 56 percent of its rebounding and 52 percent of its scoring.

In addition to the returning letter winners, Kansas State welcomes in five newcomers for the 2017-18 season including a quartet of freshmen: guards Cymone Goodrich (Chicago, Illinois) and Rachel Ranke (Burnsville, Minnesota) and posts Mary Lakes (Peoria, Illinois) and Ashley Ray (Girard, Kansas). The freshmen are joined by junior Kali Jones (Murrieta, California).