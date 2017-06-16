Judge set to announce verdict in texting suicide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Judge Lawrence Moniz plans to announce his decision Friday in Bristol Juvenile Court in the trial of Michelle Carter.

Carter could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter badgered Roy to act on his suicidal thoughts.

Carter’s lawyer argues that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to take his own life.