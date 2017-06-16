Minor injuries after rock thrown at officer’s car in western Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An officer received minor injuries after a rock was thrown at his patrol car west of Topeka.

The incident happened Thursday night in the 4500 block of Auburn Road. Capitol Police Lt. Terry Golightley tells KSNT News the officer had superficial scratches but did not receive medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that they have received numerous reports of unknown individuals throwing large rocks at passing vehicle on SW Auburn Road between 10th and 61st Street.

The sheriff’s office said the reported incidents have all occurred during the overnight hours while it is dark making it harder to identify the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is known to turn their bright lights on prior to throwing an object to make it harder to see their vehicle.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

KSNT News will have more on this story later tonight on air and online.