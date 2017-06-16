One sent to hospital after possible stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a possible stabbing in Downtown Topeka Thursday night. One man was taken to the hospital. It is unclear whether or not his injuries are due to a stabbing.

Topeka Police say the man’s injuries are non-life threatening. They added that he was awake and alert while being transported via ambulance to the hospital.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the call came in after 11:40 p.m. for a possible stabbing at 1312 SW Polk St. This is the location of the Topeka Housing Auth Polk Plaza.

This is an on-going investigation.

.@KSNTNews possible stabbing at 13th and polk. Victim has non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/rvviFs4G3R — Nate Tacey (@natetacey) June 16, 2017