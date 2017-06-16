Riley County Police investigating ‘serious incident’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “serious incident” that took place Thursday night.

The incident happened near North 10th and Fremont St., about a block away from the Manhattan City Park.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m. There were multiple detectives, mobile command, and CSI on scene. Police had an entire block closed off. Orange evidence cones were also set-up.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

