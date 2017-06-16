Stronger together; father and son walk for a cure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Noah Barnes could be the youngest person to ever make the walk across the country.

Friday night Noah and his dad Robert Barnes made their stop in Topeka.

The road hasn’t always been easy for 11-year-old Noah, that’s because he has type 1 diabetes.

Now, he’s taking a journey across America because he wants a cure for Diabetes.

But not for him, for everyone else.

“I don’t need a lot of credit,” said Noah, “I just want diabetes cured.”

Noah and Robert are walking state-to-state to raise money and awareness about diabetes.

“That’s it, I’ve got 2 legs. I’ve got this. I live near the Atlantic Ocean, my cousin lives near the Pacific Ocean. We can do this,” said Robert.

Friday marked 167, but there’s no stopping this pair.

“He’s 11! I know a lot of adults who couldn’t do that. Wouldn’t do that,” Robert said.

The two are making their way through the sunflower state now.

“I think I like Kansas. It decreases the chance of bugs,” said Noah.

His dad said he’d do anything for his son.

“I’ll give him everything I’ve got,” said Robert. “If he can do it. I’ll support him.”

He said he couldn’t be more thankful for the people they’ve met along the way.

The pair have raised nearly $15,000 and all of the money they raise will go to research.

They hope to finish the walk by early November.