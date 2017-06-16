Topeka physician to announce candidacy for Kansas governor

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A practicing physician in Topeka is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor in 2018.

Jim Barnett is a post president of the Emporia School Board and a former state senator for Emporia and surrounding areas.

Barnett grew up on his family’s farm and graduated from Reading High School where he earned a degree in Chemistry from Emporia State University. He attended the University of Kansas Medical School where he received his Doctorate in Medicine. He then completed his internship and residency training at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

According to his biography, Barnett is a life-long Republican. He served as a state senator from 2001 to 2010. In 2006, he was the Republican nominee for governor.

Barnett currently practices medicine at the Cotton O’Neil clinic with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. He is President of the Shawnee County Medical Society and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Kansas Medical Society.

