27 Kansas counties get federal disaster declaration

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for more than two dozen Kansas counties hit by storms between April 28 and May 3.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of western Kansas. Other counties endured strong straight-line winds and flooding during the storm.

The 27 counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for public assistance funds for emergency work and to repair or replace facilities damaged in the storm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s