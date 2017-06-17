27 Kansas counties get federal disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for more than two dozen Kansas counties hit by storms between April 28 and May 3.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of western Kansas. Other counties endured strong straight-line winds and flooding during the storm.

The 27 counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for public assistance funds for emergency work and to repair or replace facilities damaged in the storm.