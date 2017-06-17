Another hot and stormy day ahead

A similar day is expected for Saturday as you kick off your weekend. Mostly sunny skies will dominate most of the day, with it being another hot and humid one, as well. Air temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s, but that humid air in place will make it feel all the much hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as heat index values could range from 105° to 110° at times so make sure you stay hydrated and that you have a cool place to go.

Storm chances also make another appearance, but that looks to hold off until the evening through the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are possible once again, with the main threats being the chance of damaging wind gusts and some large hail once again. We are under a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather so stay tuned to KSNT News throughout the day.

The weather turns things around just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday. A few lingering showers are possible for early Sunday, leftover from the night’s before storms. But behind those storms will be cooler and much drier air. Highs will only be near the 80 degree mark for Sunday, with all of the humid air being knocked out of the region, as well.

Temperatures will climb right back up beyond Sunday, with storm chances moving back in by late Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. Looking pretty quiet and sunny for late week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso