Arkansas man sentenced for health care fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An Arkansas man who owned a medical imagining business was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution for health care fraud.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 39-year-old Cody Lee West, of Paragould, Arkansas, was sentenced Thursday. He also will serve six months of home detention.

West owned C & S Imaging, a mobile independent diagnostic testing facility that provided ultra sound diagnostic testing.

Prosecutors say West told chiropractors he could provide equipment and an operator at no cost to them. He then fraudulently billed Medicare for exams and Doppler scans. He received up to $410 per patient for services that were not ordered by physicians, not medically necessary, not performed or not documented.