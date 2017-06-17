Former Kansas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail theft

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A former mail carrier in northwest Kansas has pleaded guilty to stealing mail he was supposed to deliver.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 25-year-old James Stephenson, of Hoxie, pleaded guilty Friday to mail theft.

Stephenson said while he was employed at the Post Office in Hoxie, he stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards. Stephenson said he watched for special occasion cards that were likely to contain money or cards.

Attorneys on both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of one year and day in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 14.

