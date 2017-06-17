Recycling and waste disposal services in celebration of Earth Day

Topeka, KAN. (KSNT)- In recognition of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, and in celebration of Earth Day, the following services are free of charge on Saturday, June 17th:

Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility:

Free landfill day

7351 N.W. Highway 75

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All loads must be covered, contain no tires, hazardous waste items or appliances that contain Freon

Only available for Shawnee County residents, no businesses.

The Garick Yard Materials Recycling Facility:

Free disposal of yard waste

I-70 & MacVicar

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Accepting trees, limbs, leaves and grass

All loads should be covered

Only available for Shawnee County residents, no businesses

Performance Tire and Wheel:

Tire recycling collection

1735 N. Kansas Avenue

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Four tires per household