Recycling and waste disposal services in celebration of Earth Day

Topeka, KAN. (KSNT)- In recognition of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, and in celebration of Earth Day, the following services are free of charge on Saturday, June 17th:
Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility:
- Free landfill day
- 7351 N.W. Highway 75
- 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- All loads must be covered, contain no tires, hazardous waste items or appliances that contain Freon
- Only available for Shawnee County residents, no businesses.
The Garick Yard Materials Recycling Facility:
- Free disposal of yard waste
- I-70 & MacVicar
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Accepting trees, limbs, leaves and grass
- All loads should be covered
- Only available for Shawnee County residents, no businesses
Performance Tire and Wheel:
- Tire recycling collection
- 1735 N. Kansas Avenue
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Four tires per household