Westar Energy working to restore service in Topeka and surrounding areas

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- According to Westar Energy’s website,  the company says they are experiencing numerous power outages due to damage from recent storms.

They say they are experiencing longer than normal restoration times in northeast Kansas at this time.

Topeka and surrounding areas are being evaluated for repairs needed to restore service.

Shawnee County currently has 410 affected customers.

Westar says they expect to have customers in Topeka and Lawrence restored by 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th. Customers in Shawnee, Leavenworth and Atchinson will be restored by Sunday, June 18th at 5 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s