Westar Energy working to restore service in Topeka and surrounding areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- According to Westar Energy’s website, the company says they are experiencing numerous power outages due to damage from recent storms.

They say they are experiencing longer than normal restoration times in northeast Kansas at this time.

Topeka and surrounding areas are being evaluated for repairs needed to restore service.

Shawnee County currently has 410 affected customers.

Westar says they expect to have customers in Topeka and Lawrence restored by 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th. Customers in Shawnee, Leavenworth and Atchinson will be restored by Sunday, June 18th at 5 p.m.