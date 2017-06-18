Bomb threat called into Wal-Mart in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Riley County Police Department is investigating a bomb threat called into a local Wal-Mart overnight and asking the public to avoid the area.

They got a call around 12:30 a.m. from the Wal-Mart located at 101 Bluemont Ave.

Police did evacuate the building as protocol but say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

They say once the scene is cleared, the public can resume normal activity in the area.

On scene assisting is Pottawatomie County and Kansas Highway Patrol.

No other information was given at this time. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.