Friends and family remember Vazquez as police look for her killer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been just over a week since police found the body of Viviana Vazquez.

June 8th, a day friends and family will forever remember as the day they lost Vazquez.

While today was about remembering her life, her friends said some things are just too hard to forget.

“It’s hard to tell people not to remember the tragedy that we went through,” said Graciela Salinas, one of Vazquez’ closest friends.

Police said Vazquez was kidnapped by her estranged husband, Pedro Enriquez.

Her body was found just a day after she was kidnapped.

Today, friends and family gathered at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home for Vazquez’s visitation.

“I cannot express myself right now,” said Salinas. “All I know is that she was an amazing person.”

Vazquez was a mother of three.

“I was so proud of her because she was a great mother,” Salinas said.

She said she is prepared and ready to take care of the three children as her own.

“I will definitely do it you know, because I love the children as well as I love the family and everyone else,” she said.

Salinas said she just wants to move forward from what happened to her best friend.

“We gotta leave that in the past and help the children with anything they need,” she said.

Burial for Vazquez is expected to be held at a later date in Mexico.

Police are still searching for Pedro Enriquez tonight.

He has been missing since June 7.

Police tell KSNT News Enriquez has ties to Mexico and may attempt to leave the United States to avoid capture. He was last seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying a Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.