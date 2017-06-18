Friends collect donations for grieving family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- People in Jefferson County are rallying around the family of a man who drowned in Lake Perry on Thursday.

19-year-old, Adam Perkins, from Grantville drowned after going into the lake to retrieve a ball. His body was later recovered by search and dive teams.

Friends and family set up a charity drive for Adam’s family. They collected food, paper plates, trash bags and other things so his family won’t have to worry about grocery shopping during this difficult time.

“Towns in Jefferson County really come together when it’s one of our own and Adam just happened to be somebody who was from Perry and McLouth and Oskaloosa,” Jaclyn Hackathorn, a friend of Adam’s mother, said. “So Jefferson County really rallied around them.”

Along with the boxes of food and household goods, a GoFundMe campaign raised over $4,000 in the last two days to help cover funeral expenses.

A wake for Adam is currently set for Friday, June 23rd at noon at the American Legion in Perry.

Adam’s family says anyone is welcome to attend.