Topeka break-in sends man to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a man’s home was broken into on Sunday night.

Officers on scene say they responded to reports of the break in at Pointer Apartments just before 8:00 p.m. That’s at 117 NE HWY 24 in Topeka.

When they arrived they found a 65-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers are looking for a male suspect. They say he is white male in his mid thirties. He’s between 5’7″ and 5’9″ with dark short hair.

If you have any information, call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.