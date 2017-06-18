Pleasant weather for Father’s Day Sunday

Happy Father’s Day Northeast Kansas! A few scattered showers are continuing to move out this morning with skies clearing up and temperatures into the 60s.

A complete turn-around in our weather from the last few days is in the forecast for your Father’s Day Sunday. The sky will gradually clear heading into the afternoon, leaving us with a fair amount of sunshine. It won’t be nearly as muggy and humid either as the cold front that passed through last night has completely wiped it out, allowing for northwesterly winds, at about 5-15 mph, to move in to allow high temperatures to only go up to the lower 80s today, which is near normal for the middle of June. Overall, it’s going to be a great day ahead for any Father’s Day plans you may have.

As we go back to work to start a new week, the weather is looking to stay sunny and pleasant. Enjoy it while it lasts because temperatures will once again be on the climb as we’ll be back near 90 degrees by mid-week. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday could be the first day we see the return of some showers and storms, but not the last for the week. Numerous rain chances will be the case leading into next weekend. Right now, it’s not looking to be a complete washout with scattered chances but we’ll continue to track and watch things over the next few days.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso