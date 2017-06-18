RCPD arrest woman; find car full of plants believed to be stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Riley County Police Department arrested a woman this morning after receiving a call about her stealing plants off a front porch.

Alexander Robinson with RCPD said officers noticed a car full of potted plants in the woman’s car but she was arrested on a variety of other charges.

They believe this all happened overnight.

On Twitter, RCPD said their station is currently filled with plants from her vehicle.

Officers are working to return the plants to their owners. Robinson said to call Riley County dispatch if any of your plants were stolen.