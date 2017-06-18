RCPD arrests male; finds car full of plants believed to be stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Riley County Police Department arrested a man this morning after receiving a call about him stealing plants off a front porch.

Officer Alexander Robinson with RCPD said officers noticed a car full of potted plants, but he said the man was arrested on a variety of other charges.

The man, who’s identity has not yet been released, was arrested for theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They believe this all happened overnight.

On Twitter, RCPD said their station is currently filled with plants from his vehicle.

Officers are working to return the plants to their owners. Robinson said to call Riley County dispatch if any of your plants were stolen.

Live in NW Manhattan? Check to see if you still have your potted plants. If not, call dispatch at 785-537-2112 and let them know. 1/2 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 18, 2017

2/2 Arrested person with car full of plants that are believed to have been stolen from porches. Our station is currently filled with them. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 18, 2017

Never thought I'd write a post about identifying potted plants, but here we are. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 18, 2017