Riley County Police investigating early morning shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Blue Hills Shopping Center.

Riley County Dispatch said they received a call at around 12:30 PM Sunday, June 18, 2017 regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd.

They said they believe the shooting happened around 2:00-2:30 AM.

RCPD said the number of victims and extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Riley County dispatch at 785-537-2112 or Crimestoppers at 785-539-7777.

