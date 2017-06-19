2 adults, 6 kids injured after single vehicle wreck

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two adults and six kids were injured following a single vehicle crash near Rossville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 8:30 Sunday evening about two miles before the Pottawatomie County and Shawnee County line. According to the highway patrol, a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 when the driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto Boyd Road. KHP said the driver failed to negotiate the turn and entered crashed into a ditch.

The driver was identified as Desiree A. Leonard, 32, of Rossville. She was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka with possible injures. An adult passenger was identified as Richard L. Leonard, 36, of Rossville. He was reported to have possible injuries but was not taken to the hospital according to KHP.

Five kids ages 6, 8, 11, and 14 were reported to have possible injuries. The 6-year-old and the 14-year-old were taken to Stormont Vail. A 4-year-old was taken to Children’s Mercy with serious injuries.

KHP said everyone inside the vehicle were wearing seatbelts or restrained in a car seat.