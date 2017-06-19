Aircraft parts maker to invest $30M in new Wichita center

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems is investing $30 million in a new Wichita center.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the city’s largest employer announced the investment Monday at the Paris Air Show.

Spirit’s vice president of fabrication, Alan Young, said in an interview last week that the facility, called the five-axis center of excellence, is expected to be operational later this year.

Young says five-axis machines fashion “some of the most complicated parts on an airplane” including aluminum and titanium parts for an airplane’s fuselage, pylons and wing.

The expansion of the parts manufacturing and chemical processing isn’t expected to create more jobs or the need for more buildings. The center will be placed in an existing plant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s