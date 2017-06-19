Buck the Dog sent to New Jersey, not allowed back in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan has transferred a shelter dog to a rescue in New Jersey on the condition that he’s not brought back to Kansas. The city released “Buck the Dog” to the German Shorthair Pointer Rescue of New Jersey in Oak Ridge, New Jersey on June 6.

The Manhattan City Manager’s Office initially told KSNT News that the shelter wanted to remain anonymous. KSNT News submitted an open records request for Buck’s transfer documents on June 14. While the city spared Buck’s life, they made sure that he would not be coming back to Kansas.

The agreement reads that the rescue “shall have sole discretion to determine to disposition of Buck; provided that, the Rescue agrees not to release or adopt Buck to an entity or an individual located in the State of Kansas.”

Buck came to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan in April after biting a 2-year-old girl. The dog’s supporters believe he is not an aggressive animal and shouldn’t have been adopted so soon after being neutered.

The shelter had initially planned to euthanize Buck because they do not adopt out dogs that show aggressive behavior, However, public pressure caused the city to reconsider.

Chris Soupene, a Manhattan man, showed interest in adopting Buck and went to social media after the shelter wouldn’t let him. This rallied protests on the streets of Manhattan and during a Manhattan City Commission meeting. Supporters had hoped that Soupene would be allowed to adopt Buck, but this transfer agreement makes that impossible.