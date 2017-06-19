City of Manhattan launches new Report It! app

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Little Apple has launched a new app that lets neighbors report problems around the city. It’s called ‘City of Manhattan Report It!’

In just a few clicks, you can report a non-emergency issue from anywhere in the city and at any time of day. You simply open a report regarding your issue, take a photo then submit it.

City staff will address the issue as quickly as possible and you’ll be able to track the report through to its completion.

It’s a free app that’s available on your cell phone, tablet or iPad. To download the app, you can type in ‘City of Manhattan Report It! in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.